  TalkTalk joins the superfast broadband race

It isn't just Virgin Media and BT you can look to in order to fulfil your deepest, darkest fibre-optic desires, you know. TalkTalk has some superfast broadband of its own and, following the launch of its 40Mb platform last year, it is now doubling the maximum speed up to 80Mb.

The boost will cost TalkTalkers an extra £15 a month and, as well as the quicker download speeds, they will also benefit from up to 20Mb upload speeds as well.

Tristia Clarke, commercial director at TalkTalk, said: "Demand is continuing to increase for superfast broadband as more customers use their internet connections to watch live television, stream HD content, talk to their friends and family or play games that require real time responses.

"We expect our new Superfast Fibre Optic Broadband to be very popular as it will allow the whole family to enjoy seamless connectivity and high upload and download speeds for unbeatable value."

You can pre-register for Superfast Fibre Optic Broadband now, although be sure to check if your area is covered first by going to talktalk.co.uk/fibre.