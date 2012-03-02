WIN: Tickets to the LEGO Star Wars Miniland Experience at LEGOLAND Windsor

Pocket-lint has teamed up with LEGOLAND Windsor Resort to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to an exclusive preview event on Saturday 10 March at the LEGO Star Wars Miniland Experience, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

You'll get access for two people to the Star Wars Miniland Experience to check out the LEGO creation, which covers all the best scenes from the Star Wars universe. You can marvel at the Clone Turbo Tank from Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, which is the largest vehicle in the Experience.

Or you could spend your time examining every detail of the Millennium Falcon, constructed from 15,000 LEGO bricks and weighing 37kg. It took 143 hours to build the model.

Or you might stand in the shadow of the 2.65m tall Crystal Building, the largest Star Wars model on display, taken from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

There are scenes from all six episodes of the Star Wars saga, as well as a scene from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Where will you choose to go? The forest moon of Endor? The ice planet of Hoth? Well here's your chance to see the lot for free, courtesy of Pocket-lint.

This fan preview event will be held on Saturday 10 March 2012 and you'll have to be able to get yourself to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort under your own steam.

