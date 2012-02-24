  Free games on offer for BlackBerry PlayBook 2.0 users

Research in Motion has announced that, as a celebration of PlayBook OS 2.0 finally landing, all upgraded users can nab themselves a couple of Gameloft games free of charge.

The titles on offer are Asphalt 6 Adrenaline HD and Modern Combat 2 Black Pegasus HD and you've got until 20 June to claim your free copies.

The move is the latest in a long line of offers and promotions to try to build a more substantial user base for the 7-inch slate.

In January, Research in Motion cut the price of its struggling tablet amid reports of poor sales. Back in September it was revealed that RIM was struggling with sales of the 7-incer, with just 200,000 shipped to shops in the previous quarter. The following month the phone giant took action by offering free PlayBooks in the US and Canada with a buy two get one free deal.

The Canadian company must be praying that PlayBook OS 2.0 is enough to steady the sinking ship. It brings native email, contacts and calendar support - something that has been missing from the device since its launch in 2011.

The update also adds the ability to run Android Apps from developers who have submitted amended code.

Whether these features prove enough of a lure to tempt people away from iOS and Android remains to be seen though.

Take a look at our BlackBerry PlayBook 2.0 pictures and hands-on

And, also have a butcher's at our guide - How to turn your BlackBerry PlayBook into a Kindle Fire