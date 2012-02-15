  TalkTalk ordered to block pirate site Newzbin 2

Back in July BT was ordered by a High Court Judge to block the piracy website Newzbin 2 following legal action from the Motion Picture Association. Then, in November, the MPA reportedly approached Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk to seek a block without a court ruling being necessary.

At the time TalkTalk described the blocking as "objectionable" and said that it would "only block access to a website if ordered to do so by a court".

That order has now come, with the company confirming that it had been forced to begin the blocking process following receipt of a court order in January. "We received a court order on Thursday 9 January requiring us to block access to Newzbin," a spokesman said.

"We will comply with the decision made by the court and are in the process of doing this. TalkTalk have always maintained that we are not in principle against blocking provided there is a court order."

Virgin Media said in November that it would "comply with any court order addressed to us but strongly believe such deterrents need to be accompanied by compelling legal alternatives, such as our agreement with Spotify, which give consumers access to content at the right price."

The cable giant isn't blocking Newzbin 2 as of yet.

BT's blocking of the site, Pocket-lint warned back in July, "could have major implications for the future of the free web", and it didn't take too long for our fears to be realised.

Also in November, the body that represents the British Recorded Music Industry asked BT to block access to the most infamous digital download site on the web - The Pirate Bay.

"We would not tolerate Counterfeits 'R' Us on the High Street - if we want economic growth, we cannot accept illegal rip-off sites on the internet either," said Geoff Taylor, CEO of the BPI.

