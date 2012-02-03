Dropbox for Android beta lands with auto camera uploads

Dropbox has taken off the covers of an all-new version of its cloud-based solution for Android devices: the Experimental Android Forum Build 2.0.9. Catchy name huh?

The beta release brings with it a number of key new features, most notably the addition of a Camera Upload function. This allows you to have your smartphone or tablet's photos or videos beamed directly into the cloud without your having to mess around with an upload manager.

What's more, you'll get 500MB of free Dropbox storage once your first picture hits the cloud. Files are limited to 180MB so you won't be able to fire up your home-made HD movies if they are too long. But, if they're nice and quick and get to the climax sooner rather than later, you should be okay.

During the testing period you'll also get 500MB of free space for every 500MB of photos and videos automatically uploaded, with up to 5GB up from grabs.

The new build also includes several improvements and bug fixes, and still has all your favourite features such as file starring and bulk uploading.

Being a beta release, it's not yet in the Android Market but you can download it directly from Dropbox.

