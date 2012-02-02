Avid Studio iPad app arrives to take on iMovie
Avid is taking its movie editing expertise mobile with the Avid Studio iPad app.
The app, which its makers will hope to rival Apple's iMovie, has all the ingredients of the popular desktop Avid software, compressed to be tablet happy.
It's simple to drag photos, videos and audio from your iPad's library into the app and features include precision editing tools - including frame-by-frame editing, easy video and audio track compositing - for picture-in-picture, montages and the like, and export options aplenty.
You can chuck your projects out into the big-bad-wide-world-web on Facebook or YouTube or continue editing using the professional PC software.
"More and more users are relying on mobile devices for media content creation, viewing and sharing, and we’re proud to deliver a feature-rich new app that takes powerful Avid technology and adapts it specifically for the iPad," said Tanguy Leborgne, vice-president, creative enthusiasts products and solutions, at Avid.
"Now video editors have a great, powerful and fun way to create movies and tell their stories. Editing enthusiasts can now use a mobile application that has our industry-leading video editing technology built into it."
The app is available now for an into price of £2.99.
