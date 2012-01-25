Dewar's offers AR tipple with poet Rabbie for Burns Night

Dewar's World of Whisky is celebrating tonight's Burns Night by offering visitors to its Aberfeldy Distillery a tech-laden tipple with Rabbie Burns himself. It has turned a painting of the poet into an Aurasma AR trigger which comes alive and recites one of his famous songs, "The Birks of Aberfeldy".

Additionally, Dewar's has sent Pocket-lint a photo of the painting, so that you can celebrate the Scottish festival at home... As long as you have the Aurasma application on your smartphone, whether it be Android, iPhone or iPad 2.

All you have to do is download and then spark up the Aurasma Lite app (which is available for free) and point your device at the painting below. It will then trigger a video which you can watch. Of course, it's highly recommended that you have a wee dram of Dewar's White Label Whisky as you do so.

Will Brix from Dewar's World of Whisky said: "Rabbie Burns is a national treasure and we’re offering our visitors the opportunity to virtually enjoy a dram of whisky with him to celebrate. It’s a great way for us to keep his memory alive."

The Rabbie Burns trigger will be active until 29 January 2012. Dewar's World of Whisky also offers guided distillery tours and tastings sessions. Find out more at www.dewars.com. You need to be 18 or over to visit.

