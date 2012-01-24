Xobni Smartr Contacts lands on iPhone

Fanboys, prepare your contacts list for a spruce-up like never before as Xobni Smartr Contacts for iPhone is hitting the App Store.

The announcement follows the launch of Smartr Contacts for Android and Smartr Inbox for Gmail back in 2011 and, apparently, tens of thousands of iPhone owners requested to be notified when the iPhone version went live.

Smartr contacts scans your email contacts, your phone-book, your Facebook buddies, your Twitter friends and more, and merges them all-together in an all-singing, all-dancing contacts list that not only groups all the phone numbers and addresses you hold but also gives you extra info such as recent activity and common acquaintances.

You can go further in the form of the Xobni Pro subscription, which costs $7.99 a month as well. For this you'll be able to link your mobile device and Outlook Xobni results together. As many mobile users don’t have an excessive history of emails on their device, the benefits of having it scan your entire email account and sync this information goes without saying - for example, on the BlackBerry version we tested, it took us from hundreds of contacts locally on the device to in excess of 6000, when it added those it found in Outlook email too.

The basic version is free, and should be showing up in the App Store soon.