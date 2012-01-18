  PanicGuard for iPhone/Android: World's first police preferred security app

The new PanicGuard app is a way for you to ensure that you have the best possible chance of getting help in the event that you should find yourself in a dangerous or life-threatening situation.

Free to download and test, the PanicGuard app will activate a number of your phone's functions in order to deter any would-be attacker as well as call for help.

Activated through tapping or shaking your mobile, the app will spring into life turning on any GPS functions and calling any emergency contacts you have stored in your phone. It also turns on video in the hope of recording any crime which can later be used to track down the perpetrator.

To top it off, a further shake of the phone will activate an earpiecing alarm which might go some way to deterring an attacker.

There are similar products around at the moment, however this is the first to get the backing of the Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) and consequently it's been awarded Police Preferred Specification (PPS).

It's important to note that this doesn't actualy call 999 for you, but ensures someone can do it on your behalf through SMS, email, Facebook or Twitter. Detective Chief Inspector, Martin Ford, head of the National Mobile Crime Unit said:

"The MPS is supportive of all responsible efforts to improve the personal safety of individuals within our communities. Integrated, well thought out solutions such 'PanicGuard' have the potential to contribute to the security of vulnerable persons by using new technologies to their best capacity."

The app is available now and although free to download, you will be stung with an ongoing security service cost of £3.99 a month.