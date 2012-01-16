Prodigy projection keyboard iPhone case turns any surface into a keyboard

It's not the first time we have seen a virtual keyboard at Pocket-lint. In fact we reviewed one called the iTech Virtual keyboard back in 2004. However, it is the first time we have seen the technology in an iPhone case.

Called Prodigy and made by a Korean company Celluon, the idea is that you slip your iPhone 4 or iPhone 4S into the specially designed case to give you a full size virtual keyboard so you've got something bigger to type on.

The unit, on show at this year's CES, works by firing a laser pattern of a standard QWERTY keyboard onto any surface in front of it and then tracks where you break the beam to know which key you are virtually pressing.

That information is then processed and shared with the iPhone via a Bluetooth connection as if it was a standard, more traditional looking, Bluetooth keyboard.

But the Prodigy, the device not the band, isn't just a one trick pony. It comes with a battery to extend the life of your iPhone and a kickstand so you can treat it like a mini monitor while you type.

Those who don't want to use it with an iPhone fret not, the company also make a device that isn't designed like an iPhone case called the Magic Cube. It is a small stand-alone unit that can be connected to any device via Bluetooth giving Android users the chance to enjoy the fun as well.

Pocket-lint was able to test the new virtual keyboard at CES in Las Vegas and can report back that it works so long as you can type cleanly. What we mean by that is that, as soon as you start dragging your fingers, the system struggles to recognise your key inputs and types something else. Users might also find it hard to type without any tactile feedback.

We tried it on a white surface, however a spokesperson for the company told us that it's not ideal on glass or mirrored surfaces. Thankfully that shouldn't exclude you from working in your local Starbucks or that next flight you've got planned.

The Prodigy will cost around £150 while the stand-alone Magic Cube costs around £110.