  Vimeo app for Android and Windows Phone 7 streams in

Vimeo has announced the launch of its video app for Android, Amazon Kindle Fire and Windows Phone, all of which will be free to download from the Android Market, Amazon App Store for Android, and Windows Phone Marketplace.

A new iPad app also joins its iPhone brethren on iOS.

The new app will enable phone users to access, browse and watch the full range of videos on Vimeo, in addition to the ability to like, comment on, or add videos to their Watch Later queue.

"With the widespread accessibility of high-quality video on mobile devices and high-speed mobile internet access, people use their mobile devices not only to watch video but to shoot and then upload video to share online," said Joe Schmitt, lead mobile developer at Vimeo.

"With mobile devices making up approximately 15 per cent of our site traffic, we recognise the importance of expanding our platforms to allow people to access Vimeo from as many devices as possible."

Features on the Android and Windows Phone apps include the ability to easily upload your raw footage or previously edited creations in HD or SD, as well as a pause/resume function for uploads.

You'll also be able to share videos via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, WordPress, Email, and SMS, whilst full editing functions for titles, descriptions, tags, privacy settings, and credits is also available via the app.

However, it's not going all Vimeo's way as Android Police have reported that some users are reporting "timestamp errors" and videos not uploading.

Google's on YouTube has offered similar functionality for some time, but there is growing interest in Vimeo's video platform.