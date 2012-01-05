  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Pocket-lint smash & grab: Dizzy - Prince of the Yolkfolk codes giveaway

|
  Pocket-lint smash & grab: Dizzy - Prince of the Yolkfolk codes giveaway
10 best VPN services for use in the UK
10 best VPN services for use in the UK

Thanks to our friends at Codemasters, Pocket-lint has eight free codes for Dizzy - Prince of the Yolkfolk to give away; four on iPhone and four on iPad.

The game is a remake of the classic computer title of 1991, itself part of a franchise that stretched back to 1986 - the halycion days of the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64. The graphics have been given a vajazzle, but it's still got a gloriously retro feel about it.

The iPhone version costs £1.49 on iTunes, while the iPad one comes in at £2.49, and even if you miss out on a code, we thoroughly recommend you give either a try. It's also available on Android Market for £1.49, but we only have iOS codes available to give away.

To get one of the codes, simply email us at feedback@pocket-lint.com with "Dizzy" in the header. Let us know which version you want (iPhone or iPad) and the first four we receive for each will be sent a code by reply for free, nada, zip (no doubles though - don't be greedy). That's it - simple as.

You'd better be quick, mind, the last time we ran one of these they were all gone in seconds. Seconds, we tell you...

UPDATE: All the iPhone codes are now gone, but there's a couple of iPad ones left if you're quick...

UPDATE 2: All of the codes have now been claimed. Congratulations to those who got in first, commiserations to the rest. Keep you eyes peeled for another Pocket-lint smash & grab in the near future.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments