  Pocket-lint smash & grab: Dizzy - Prince of the Yolkfolk codes giveaway

Thanks to our friends at Codemasters, Pocket-lint has eight free codes for Dizzy - Prince of the Yolkfolk to give away; four on iPhone and four on iPad.

The game is a remake of the classic computer title of 1991, itself part of a franchise that stretched back to 1986 - the halycion days of the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64. The graphics have been given a vajazzle, but it's still got a gloriously retro feel about it.

The iPhone version costs £1.49 on iTunes, while the iPad one comes in at £2.49, and even if you miss out on a code, we thoroughly recommend you give either a try. It's also available on Android Market for £1.49, but we only have iOS codes available to give away.

To get one of the codes, simply email us at feedback@pocket-lint.com with "Dizzy" in the header. Let us know which version you want (iPhone or iPad) and the first four we receive for each will be sent a code by reply for free, nada, zip (no doubles though - don't be greedy). That's it - simple as.

You'd better be quick, mind, the last time we ran one of these they were all gone in seconds. Seconds, we tell you...

UPDATE: All the iPhone codes are now gone, but there's a couple of iPad ones left if you're quick...

UPDATE 2: All of the codes have now been claimed. Congratulations to those who got in first, commiserations to the rest. Keep you eyes peeled for another Pocket-lint smash & grab in the near future.