  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Now YOU can start your own .xxx porn website

|
  Now YOU can start your own .xxx porn website
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT

Ever thought of starting your own "Readers' Wives" website? Well now you can following the announcement that the ICM Registry, the body who looks after the top-level .xxx domain, is opening up the domain for all to get stuck in.

Up until now only big brands have been able to reserve the dot moniker, but that all changes from Tuesday 6 December. Yep you can now buy a .xxx domain name and start your own porn site.

"Availability of .XXX domain names [are dished out] on a first come, first served basis," said Stuart Lawley, CEO of ICM Registry. "The new .XXX domain functions as a responsible alternative for sites that offer adult entertainment content and related services. All .XXX sites are appropriately labelled and McAfee Malware scanned. This means internet users have a clear indication in advance of a site’s content and can surf the Internet with more confidence."

The ICM Registry campaigned for the creation of the .xxx for a number of years before winning approval earlier in 2011. However, many have complained over the move with the porn industry claiming that it will pigeon-hole the adult industry further.

Approximately 100,000 .xxx domains are going live on Tuesday.

However, before you get that new domain to load up with pictures and videos, remember that most hosting companies won’t let you feature adult content on a website. That means you’ll need to build your own webserver at home to host it all as well.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments