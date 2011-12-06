  Now YOU can start your own .xxx porn website

Ever thought of starting your own "Readers' Wives" website? Well now you can following the announcement that the ICM Registry, the body who looks after the top-level .xxx domain, is opening up the domain for all to get stuck in.

Up until now only big brands have been able to reserve the dot moniker, but that all changes from Tuesday 6 December. Yep you can now buy a .xxx domain name and start your own porn site.

"Availability of .XXX domain names [are dished out] on a first come, first served basis," said Stuart Lawley, CEO of ICM Registry. "The new .XXX domain functions as a responsible alternative for sites that offer adult entertainment content and related services. All .XXX sites are appropriately labelled and McAfee Malware scanned. This means internet users have a clear indication in advance of a site’s content and can surf the Internet with more confidence."

The ICM Registry campaigned for the creation of the .xxx for a number of years before winning approval earlier in 2011. However, many have complained over the move with the porn industry claiming that it will pigeon-hole the adult industry further.

Approximately 100,000 .xxx domains are going live on Tuesday.

However, before you get that new domain to load up with pictures and videos, remember that most hosting companies won’t let you feature adult content on a website. That means you’ll need to build your own webserver at home to host it all as well.