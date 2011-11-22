  Kasabian v Darren Bent at Xperia Play virtual / real football (video)

Take one England international football player, throw in the frontman from a popular band and what have you got? Yes, that's right - an easy payday for both the footballer and the singer.

And some publicity for the product that is tenuously linked to the stunt - in this case the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play.

The stars taking part were Aston Villa striker Darren Bent and Kasabian's Tom Meighan and the idea was that they took control of some real footballers, video game style, by sending commands from the PlayStation phone.

The result was this chaotic game of football, a 3-1 victory for Meighan and, no doubt, a couple of fattened wallets by the end of play.

Tom Meighan (probably) said: "I wouldn’t have stood a chance playing against a pro-footballer like Darren in real-life, but on the Xperia Play it’s a whole different ball game. I think I actually managed to give him a run for his money – never under estimate a musician’s secret football talents!"

Darren Bent had this reply penned for him: "It was great fun using the Xperia Play to control my players and completely surreal. I never thought in a million years I’d be playing football against a rockstar."

It's a funny old game.