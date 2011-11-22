  Navmii Navfree app free satnav arrives at Android destination

Navmii, the GPS app specialist, has come up with a free offering in the Android Market - bringing the popular iPhone app, Navfree, to the Google mobile OS.

The Navmii Navfree app uses maps from an open source mapping system that have been built by over 3.7 million users.

The maps require users to keep the details up to date, and as such, there is a chance of inaccuracies and a lack of data for more rural areas, but you can always add information to the project yourself if something needs amending.

But, with 20,000 map corrections made each month by its users, the maps are likely to be more up to date than your premium satnav, minus live subscription updates, of course.

So if you can put up with a few errors every now and again (you've always got your Google Maps app if you get lost, after all) you're getting a totally free, full functioning GPS satnav app, which covers Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Latin America

It stores the map details that you need directly on your Android phone's memory, so you don't always need a 3G signal either.

Dominic Preston, marketing director of Navmii said: "Navfree is exactly the same as a GPS navigation system for a car, apart from three things: it’s an app available on your Smart Phone. You can take it anywhere your phone goes; users can update local mapping to make it more accurate so everyone using it benefits; and its completely free to download, use and update."

Available in the Android Market now it is, of course, free.