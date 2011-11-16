  Siri cracked: Race begins for Android version before Apple blocks

Apple's voice recognition system has been cracked by a group of French app developers named Applidium; in short, meaning the protocol used to transmit data from the iPhone 4S to Apple's servers could be used on any device - including Android devices.

Apple has already gone into some detail of how Siri works. Basically it works by communicating with Apple's remote servers, the speech you feed you iPhone 4S is sent, deciphered by the servers and then bounces it back to your handset.

Pocket-lint won't pretend to be entirely familiar with how the hack has worked, but Applidium says that, in theory at least, an Android hack is possible: "As a result, we are able to use Siri’s recognition engine from any device. Yes, that means anyone could now write an Android app that uses the real Siri! Or use Siri on an iPad! And we’re going to share this know-how with you."

Brilliant you might think, but there is one little snag to this in that the Apple servers need an identifier key called a UDID before it processes any speech info. The upshot of this is that some clever bod either needs to fake the UDID or have someone willingly hand over their iPhone 4S identifier. Clearly embarking on the latter option will mean Apple will be able to tell who's using its identifier for nefarious purposes.

One thing you can be sure of is that Apple will be on this like a shot, hoping to resolve the issues before anyone comes up with a working Android-on-Siri model.

Place your bets!