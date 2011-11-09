Video calling lands on Windows Phone 7 with Tango
You won't have to wait until Tango to get video calling with Mango - thanks to Tango. You get me bruv?
What we're trying to say, using the crazy yoof talk that we've been learning using the Rosetta Stone method, is that video calling is now available on Windows Phone 7.5, through the Tango app that has just gone live in the Windows Phone Marketplace.
Tango was demoed on the HTC Titan back in September and now it's here for front-facing camera-based fun on all your Windows Phone 7 Mango handsets. Well, nearly all of them - the Nokia Lumia 800 doesn't pack a front facing cam remember?
But, if you're rocking a Samsung Focus S or a HTC Titan or Radar, you're away. If you are planning on grabbing a Lumia 800, or you have an older Windows Phone 7 handset then you can still get involved, but you'll have to use the rear camera.
Tango allows you to make voice calls and video calls over 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi to anyone with Tango installed on their handset, tablet or PC.
Microsoft has confirmed that Skype will be coming to Windows Phone 7.5, but for the time being you're gonna have to go Tango to have video call fun in Mango, innit blood? Or something like that.
