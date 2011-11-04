  SwiftKey X to come pre-loaded on Motorola Xoom 2

The Motorola Xoom 2s, the little and large tag-team made official by Moto this week, will launch with SwiftKey Tablet X pre-installed and fully integrated; the first tablets to officially do so.

In case you're new to SwiftKey, allow us to fill you in on the popular keyboard-based app.

SwiftKey X is described by its makers as a "social AI" keyboard. It packs a patented language prediction technology that uses artificial intelligence to accurately predict words and phrases and also adapts itself to a user’s personal writing style, meaning typing speeds can be increased by up to 50 per cent.

The latest version added a choice of new looks from the original, support for 22 languages, multilingual use and an entirely new artificial intelligence engine guessing what it is that you're going to say next.

Perhaps the most interesting addition was that the app will now scan not just what's on your phone but also your musings on Facebook, Gmail and Twitter too - so long as you give it permission to do so, so it should have no bother guessing names and swear words you use a lot.

SwiftKey X will be installed as an optional keyboard on the Motorola Xoom 2 and the Motorola Xoom 2 Media Edition. Both tabs are due out this month.

