Steve Jobs tribute comic now available on... Android

A comic book dedicated to the life Steve Jobs has now been released digitally, and is available on Android as well as iOS devices. The Bluewater Productions publication, Steve Jobs: Co-founder of Apple, can be downloaded through Comixology's Comics application for both operating systems and is a 32-page look at the man's many achievements in biographical form.

However, while quaint, don't really be expected to find out anything that's not already on Wikipedia. And be prepared for a few laughs along the way - not intentionally, mind. It's as if it appears, at times, to have been poorly translated from another language: "He lived a happily childhood," for example.

And, we suspect, it was written before the announcement of Jobs' passing with a small paragraph hastily added before publication as most of his achievements in the latter days are written in present tense ("Steve currently holds..."), and there's a paragraph about how he came out on top in his battle with pancreatic cancer.

But the art by Chris Schmidt is good (CW Cooke is listed as the author), and a portion of the proceeds from all versions of the comic book will go to The American Cancer Society, so we can't be too harsh...

The digital comic book is available for £2.49 ($3.99) as an in-app purchase through the Comics app on iPad, iPhone, iPod touch or Android.

A graphic novel version of the book is also available, as are Kindle and Nook ebooks, co-published with Paperless Publishing.