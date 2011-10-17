  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Steve Jobs tributes start to roll - music and more

|
  Steve Jobs tributes start to roll - music and more

The Steve Jobs tributes have begun rolling out, some consisting of simple things like Apple switching out the white lights in store signs, or in other cases flowers outside shops. Many, however, take things one step further, showing the commitment Apple fans have to the company and Steve Jobs.

First up is an incredible video produced by one avid Apple fan and YouTube user. In what must have been a sampling nightmare YouTuber AzRmusic has succeeded in creating an entire song, drum beat and all, out of only Apple sounds. It uses things like the Mac startup note and the beep played when an iPod or iPhone is connected to help bring the song to life. On top of this is a selection of iconic Steve Jobs quotes. 

We wonder just how long and how much Apple equipment would be required to grab and cut and edit all those sounds together into a single track. Currently sitting at around 70,000 views on YouTube, we wouldn't be surprised if this one doesn't go into the millions.

Next up is this piece of post-it note based Steve Jobs graffiti that appeared outside the Munich Apple store. It took 4001 post-it notes to create and by the looks of the time lapse video, around a day to finish.

A Facebook page dedicated to the post-it note epicness points to a 6-hour build time and 400 metres of duct tape being used

Expect plenty more amazing Steve Jobs tributes to appear. Pocket-lint has its radar switched on and will be updating with anything decent we spot. 

Seen anything exciting on the Steve Jobs tribute front? Let us know in the comments below ... 

PopularIn Apps
  1. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  2. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  3. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  5. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  1. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  2. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  3. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  4. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
Comments