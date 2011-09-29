  We7 Music Map takes tunes to the tube... sort of

We7, the free, advertising supported, music streaming service has been revamped and relaunched and, to celebrate, the site has created an interactive map-style playlist based on the most popular artists on the platform over the last year.

Its Music Map, which is like a London Tube layout set on a Union Jack background, has lines based on genres with clever interchange stations for where genres cross over.

The lines have names like R&B, pop, dance and alternative. It's a bit like the real Tube map; you want to avoid going too far east. Not because you might get mugged - but because you could end up listening to Nickelback or Coldplay. Eugh.

Steve Purdham CEO of We7 said: "We7 is about creating a smart, personal and intimate listening experience. We believe most people want radio stations that are personally tailored to them with the opportunity to occasionally request songs.

"It’s like having your own personal DJ who knows what you want to hear. As music streaming moves from early adopters to the mainstream we want to be at the forefront of delivering a simple and easy to use service that everybody can engage with."

We7 is free, as stated, but there is a premium option is you want to ditch the ads. It's £5 for desktop only, £10 if you want to go mobile.