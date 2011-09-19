  PETA to get XXX rated for porn protest

Pocket-lint's interest in animal rights just got turned up a few notches. That's because we heard about the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) latest campaign - launching a porn site to raise awareness of veganism.

The XXX domain site will go live in December and will no doubt attempt to go even further in terms of conservative hysteria than the "I'd Rather Go Naked than Wear Fur" campaign has done. That project has seen the likes of Eva Mendes, Joanna Krupa and, er, Steve-O from Jackass strip down to their birthday suits all in the name of anti-fur awareness.

The porn site will, obviously, step things up a notch.

"We're hoping to reach a whole new audience of people, some of whom will be shocked by graphic images that maybe they didn't anticipate seeing when they went to the PETA triple-X site," said Lindsay Rajt, PETA's associate director of campaigns.

"We try to use every outlet that we can to speak up for animals," Rajt said. "We anticipated that this new triple-X domain name would be a hot topic and we immediately decided to use it and take advantage of it to try to promote the animal rights message."

The porn move is obviously designed to grab the attention of left-handed surfers around the world, who might not otherwise know of PETA's work and, whilst giving the cybersmut fans what they seek, it will also attempt to convert them to veganism.

"When people first visit the site, it will be very enticing and once they go just a little bit deeper, that's when they'll be confronted with images that we hope will make them stop and think and get them talking and hopefully encourage them to make a lifestyle change to a plant-based diet," Rajt said.

