  Moshi Monsters Music tunes in

The Moshi Monster madness seems set to continue after its creator, Mind Candy, announced that it is to launch its own record label - Moshi Music.

The label goes live with a debut single from Lady Goo Goo that will be available on iTunes from 18 September. Other Moshi artists include Dustbin Beaver, 49 Pence, Broccoli Spears, Hairosniff and Avril Le Scream.

The move follows up other Moshi spin-offs such as Moshi TV, and reinforces the kid-friendly social network's ambitions to expand the brand - an aim made clear by CEO and founder of Mind Candy, Michael Acton Smith, when he spoke to Pocket-lint back in April.

Speaking about possible spin-offs for the Moshi world, Acton Smith said: "We've done about a dozen licensing deals but we're not going too crazy - we've been offered hundreds.

"We want to make sure that every licensed product that we have adds value to the brand and that it isn't just about slapping a logo on there. We want to make sure that it's beautifully created and that the kids will love it and that it's true to the story, so we're taking it one step at a time."

Speaking about the record label, Acton Smith said: ""We released the Lady Goo Goo music video on YouTube as a bit of an experiment and were amazed at the response and how fast it spread. Kids loved it so we thought it would be smart to release it and are developing many more tracks."

