Could the Electrolux Laptop Kitchen be the future of cooking on the go?

The Electrolux Laptop Kitchen may not have been chosen as one of the finalists in the company's Design Labs future tech competition for 2011, but it still has great potential for those wishing to cook when out and about.

Designed by Dragan Trenchevski, the conceptual product is styled on a modern laptop, even including a screen. However, where the keyboard would be, there is a removable chopping board and, underneath, a four-tiered induction plate with different settings to heat a pan of up to 10 inches in diameter.

The idea is that the display is touchscreen and, with mobile (3G) and Wi-Fi connectivity on board, the laptop can access a vast database of recipes and cooking tips so that you can see instructions as you go. A webcam is also housed at the top of the screen so that you can video-call a friend while cooking, either for advice, or a cook-off.

Trenchevski suggests that it could come with different coloured trims, and has even added a cheese grater to the chopping board element, giving you as many options for portable cookery as possible in such a small form factor.

Of course, there's plenty of pitfalls involved: Would you really want to splash a touchscreen display with boiling oil? And wouldn't the induction plates overheat any computer gubbins inside?

But then, isn't frying chips part of the point of the Laptop Kitchen?

We still think it's tasty, nonetheless.

What do you think? Would you like to cook up some bangers on a laptop? Let us know in the comments below...