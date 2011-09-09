  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Waterstone's Kindle rival coming in 2012

|
1/2  

On the same day in May earlier this year that it was announced that HMV had agreed the sale of Waterstone's to Russian billionaire Alexander Mamut for £53 million, after coming under increasing pressure by online retail rivals such as Amazon, Play and iTunes, Amazon revealed that digital editions had now overtaken all sales of print editions, hard and paperback.

No surprise then that Waterstone's is taking the lead set by its American equivalent Barnes & Noble, and is planning on releasing an eBook reading device of its own.

Waterstone's MD James Daunt also indicated that the bookseller has Amazon in its sights. He told BBC Radio 4's You and Yours programme: "We in Waterstone's need to offer you a digital reader which is at least as good, and preferably substantially better, than that of our internet rival, and you will have a much better buying experience purchasing your books through us."

The device's production is "well down the planning line," according to Daunt - with a spring 2012 launch planned.

With Sony also a major player in the eBook reader market, and content providers such as Google getting in on the action too, it's one of the fastest growing areas in tech.

Whether there's room for a high street brand at the top table remains to be seen.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  2. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  3. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  4. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  5. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  3. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  4. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  5. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
Comments