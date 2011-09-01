  1. Home
Navigon updates iPhone and Android apps, Windows Phone 7 on its way

Navigon updates iPhone and Android apps, Windows Phone 7 on its way
Navigon, who was recently bought by Garmin, has announced it will be updating its Android and iPhone apps as well as announcing a new Windows Phone 7 app at IFA, in Berlin.

The new versions will bring a new "effortless and intuitive" user interface, and bring with them the promise of a host of new features as well.

Current Android and iPhone users are eligible for free upgrades to the new versions. In addition, Navigon is making its successful navigation app available for Windows Phone 7 later this year.

One of those new features is Navigon’s new MyMaps function allowing users to pick which map regions to download to their device. Users who, for example, own the USA version can select the states they want immediately and download additional regions at a later time to save downloading on the go.

The new Android app will feature Zagat’s ratings and reviews as an in-app purchase and you’ll also be able to get live speed camera warnings as well. 

Navigon’s new app runs on Windows Phone 7.5 and also takes advantage of new features made available to developers with the new release.

These features include the augmented reality function Reality Scanner, which provides a way of identifying nearby destinations while on foot; an option to select address information directly from the phone’s contact list, and the ability to save a favourite or home address as a shortcut on the start screen.

