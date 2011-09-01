Pogoplug Mobile streams in for iOS and Android

Cloud Engines has announced its latest device - Pogoplug Mobile - which, as you'd probably guessed from the moniker, has a heavy emphasis on streaming to your portable devices.

If you're not familiar with Pogoplug, it is a storage solution that mixes the cloud and physical hardware. You plug in your own hard-drives via USB and then access the data on them via the web. You can also upload data to your storage solutions using a web connection.

Pogoplug Mobile works in tandem with the free iOS and Android apps - allowing you to stream unlimited quantities of photos, music and movies. Android users will also be able to use the device as an automatic backup solution as well. The storage limits depend on the hard-drive options that you already have access to - there's also an SD card slot on board too.

“People today have an almost unlimited need to create and consume multimedia content on their mobile devices,” said Daniel Putterman, CEO of Cloud Engines. “Unfortunately, their devices just can’t keep up; mobile storage remains too"

“With iCloud on the horizon, the timing for Pogoplug Mobile couldn’t be better. If you’re an iOS user, Pogoplug Mobile will be a perfect at-home iCloud companion. For Android users, it’s at-home iCloud for Android.”

Pre-orders are now open Stateside, the price is $79.99.

