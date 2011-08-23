Eurostar, now calling at Android Market and iPhone App Store

Eurostar has announced the availability of an app for Android and iOS, enabling travellers on the cross-channel rail service to easily manage bookings on their mobile device. The free app is available for iPhone and Android devices and we got our hands on the Android version prior to launch.

The app is logically arranged into four main tabs covering booking, tickets, profile and help.

The main Book tab uses funky train design sliders to indicate your departure and destination locations, before you get to the date and time you want to travel. The sliders are clear and easy to select what you want with minimal fuss. You also get to select the number of passengers (and the type) before searching for appropriate services.

The train times and fares are returned so you can hone your outbound and return selections and get your final price. The most affordable tickets are highlighted, so you can easily spot them, with the option to select different ticket types (Business Premier, for example) for the chosen train time.

There are three ticket delivery options including email tickets to print at home, mobile ticket, which gives you a code to scan (which we've altered above, before you get any ideas) or collection at your departure point.

If you are a regular Eurostar passenger then you’ll be glad to hear that you can keep track of your Frequent Traveller and Plus Points loyalty programmes via the app. You’ll also be able to amend bookings, so those on flexible tickets can change to a better time if plans change.

“The new Eurostar App and mobile website represent the start of many exciting mobile developments for Eurostar, which will help ensure we become the first choice operator of short haul travel from the UK to Europe”, comments Nick Mercer, commercial director for Eurostar.

The company has also updated its mobile site for those not using Android or iPhone devices.