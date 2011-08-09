  Police uses Flickr to hunt for London riot suspects

The Metropolitan Police has turned to social media site Flickr in its quest to bring to justice those individuals involved in the riots and looting that have taken place across London.

In a Flickr set labelled "London Disorder" the Met has so far released 15 pictures, with the promise that more will be added as the CCTV footage is analysed.

"Operation Withern is continuing apace. As well as the many arrests and charges the team is working hard to identify suspects," said Commander Simon Foy.

"Those who have or intend to go out and commit violent, criminal acts should be warned. We will have photographs and evidence that we will use to identify you and bring you to justice.

"Today we are releasing the first of many, many images of people we will be speaking to in connection with the scenes of violence. We will not tolerate the violence that has been seen in parts of London."

Operation Withern includes officers from the Homicide and Serious Crime Command, specialist investigators from the Public Order Branch as well as police support staff.

The pictures can be viewed at flickr.com/photos/metropolitanpolice/sets/