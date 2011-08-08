Hauppage app lets you watch live TV on iPad
Hauppage, well known for its PC television tuners, has released an app that allows you to push live TV from your home computer to your iPad via Wi-Fi and 3G.
The WinTV Extend for iPad app works with any of the Hauppage WinTV tuners. Until now users had taken advantage of the Safari browser to watch Hauppage pushed video on their iPad. The introduction of a dedicated app brings with it a better screen format, easier channel navigation, watching or recording programs and landscape and portrait orientations.
You are going to need the WinTV v7.2 software sitting on your computer at home in order to take advantage of the new Hauppage app. Programs stored on your hard drive will also playback via the app over Wi-FI and 3G.
The real deal breaker is that things work over 3G, with Safari dedicated television like BBC iPlayer being a Wi-Fi only affair. Expect a decent enough load placed on battery and data if you are streaming video over 3G from WinTV to your iPad.
The app itself is free and currently up for download at the Apple Store. Those without iPads can also opt for the iPhone version.
