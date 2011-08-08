  Anonymous gives Syrian Ministry of Defence website a redesign

Anonymous went all out with its latest hack, completely transforming the Syrian Ministry of Defence website into a set of videos and links that pointed to the actions of leader Bashar Al-Assad.

Inside the redesigned site's source code was a message from the member of the group presumably responsible for its reshuffle:

"mod.gov.sy was seized for the people by Poppy :)"

Seemingly, the modified website has now been taken down. Heading over to mod.gov.sy results in nothing but a redirect loop or page failing to load.

Before the site disappeared, those who checked out the Syrian Ministry of Defence home page would be treated to this message:

"To the Syrian people: The world stands with you against the brutal regime of Bashar Al-Assad. Know that time and history are on your side – tyrants use violence because they have nothing else, and the more violent they are, the more fragile they become. We salute your determination to be non-violent in the face of the regime’s brutality, and admire your willingness to pursue justice, not mere revenge. All tyrants will fall, and thanks to your bravery Bashar Al-Assad is next.

"To the Syrian military: You are responsible for protecting the Syrian people, and anyone who orders you to kill women, children, and the elderly deserves to be tried for treason. No outside enemy could do as much damage to Syria as Bashar Al-Assad has done. Defend your country – rise up against the regime! – Anonymous.”

It also featured a scrolling video bar at the top, with video links pointing to some of the shocking events currently taking place in the country. There were also a large number of links pointing to Facebook groups and Twitter profiles in opposition to the Syrian regime, Bashar al-Assad and the military.

Hacking has been stealing headlines recently following the arrest of alleged LulzSec leader Topiary. The hacktivist group has close links with Anonymous, who, by the looks of it, isn't keeping its head down, despite the court case.

Anonymous is well known for its hacking antics, famously posting over 10GB of data pointing to the identities of US local law enforcement.

Anonymous is well known for its hacking antics, famously posting over 10GB of data pointing to the identities of US local law enforcement.