  UK police: Jack Davis is definitely LulzSec's Topiary

The British authorities are convinced that the now-named 18-year-old Jack Davis, arrested on one of the Shetland Islands, Scotland last week is indeed the famed Topiary, one of the leaders and founders of LulzSec.

Reports at the end of the week suggested that the UK police may have arrested the wrong man, with clues, such as chat logs and a public "doxing" hinting that the real Topiary was in fact Daniel Ackerman Sandberg, a 22-year-old man from Uppsala, Sweden, but that has been dismissed by the force.

Davis will appear, therefore, in court today charged with five separate offences including unauthorised access to a computer system, conspiracy with others to carry out a Distributed Denial of Service Attack on the website of the Serious and Organised Crime Agency, and encouraging/assisting offences.

Both LulzSec and Topiary's own Twitter accounts have been silent since his arrest, and lulzsecurity.com, the hacking troupe's own website has been down for some time, posting the message from its host server: "Website Offline, No Cached Version Available."

Could this be the end of a blazing run for LulzSec and, even, Anonymous?

Is this the end for LulzSec? Or are you still convinced that the British police force has the wrong man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...