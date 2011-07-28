Updated Android Market now available

The all-new Android Market that was announced by Google earlier this month has begun rolling-out to devices in the US.

The revamped app store (not to be confused with the App Store) is designed to allow easier browsing and navigation through the hundreds of thousands of apps available, as well as, offering "new ways to find great applications and games, purchase books, and rent movies."

It works on smartphones and tablets running Android 2.2 and above (with the proper Google app credentials of course) and includes a US-only movie rental service that will offer Stateside fandroids a service to compete with Apple’s iTunes and HTC’s Watch. The service, Google says, will hit "select countries outside of the US soon" although there's no word as to whether the UK is on that list.

It's also still not clear when the updated Android Market (minus the video and book-store options) will arrive on these shores, none of Pocket-lint's assortment of Android armoury has received notification yet.

If you are desperate to see the new Market though, you can always run off and install the APK yourself - as we did for our hands-on preview.

