SoundHound LiveLyrics takes on Shazam LyricPlay

Last month Pocket-lint covered the news that Shazam had launched its LyricPlay service - so it's only fair that we give some airplay to rival SoundHound's announcement that it too is getting in on the karaoke fun with the launch of LiveLyrics.

Working in much the same way as Shazam's offering - SoundHound LiveLyrics identifies music and then provides you with a real-time playback of your chosen song's words.

You can get lyrics for songs already on your iDevice and there's also a nifty feature where you can skip to your favourite lines, simply by tapping your desired location on the lyric sheet.

"We’re thrilled to add the best lyrics experience in the world to the fastest, most versatile music recognition in the world," said Aaron Master, director of user experience at SoundHound.

"By combining in-house technology with the widest audio-based lyrics coverage in the business, we’re giving our users a compelling new way to enjoy, share and rediscover music. We’re making LiveLyrics free and unlimited, just like our award-winning music recognition."

SoundHound LiveLyrics is available with unlimited usage in version 4.0 of both the free SoundHound app and the premium SoundHound Infinity app on iOS.