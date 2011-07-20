  Is it a bird? Is a plane? No, it's the DC Comics Android app

Building on the success of the iOS version, and existing Comixology Android apps - the DC Comics Android app has been announced, just in time for Comic-Con which kicks off in San Diego on 21 July.

The app will be similar to the universal Comixology app already available, but will focus on the iconic brands of the DC Comics world. So expect plenty of Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and The Flash.

The app itself is free, with comics costing from from 99c to $2.99 and payable using the Google in-app billing system. Comics purchased will be available to readers across Comixology's various platforms.

“This launch is another great milestone in our digital strategy,” stated Hank Kanalz, senior vice president of digital for DC Entertainment.

“Our goal is to make DC Comics available to the broadest audience possible and this Android launch extends our reach among mobile phones and tablets. We want our readers to enjoy comics whenever and wherever they want, be it at home, work or while walking around San Diego Comic-Con.”

The app is live in the Android Market now.