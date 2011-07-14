  Paypal shows off NFC-powered money transfers between Nexus S handsets

Paypal's electronic money mastery continues to grow, with the company now entering into the NFC mobile payments field.

Paypal has designed a system that allows you to instantly transfer money between accounts by simply tapping two different handsets together. The idea relies on the near field communications technology found in Samsung's Nexus S smartphone.

Using a specially designed Android widget, you enter the amount of money you want to send, tap it on the relevant phone until your handset vibrates and then after a pin is entered, the transfer is complete.

Paypal cited a massive growth in demand for mobile payments as a reason for the systems development. The problem is that until now a lot of NFC systems have been pretty clunky, with few businesses yet to make use of them. A company the size of Paypal properly supporting NFC could mean a major leap forward in the systems adoption.

As of yet there is no exact release date for the widget, nor are any of the countries that will support it mentioned. A Paypal blog post is pointing to the end of summer for the widget to go live, but sadly that is all we know.

