Forget iOS - Star Trek PADD puts LCARS on your iPad

Fanboy trekkies, prepare to to boldly go where no man has gone before - to the App Store to download the new Star Trek iPad app.

Actually, the app has been live for a day or so now - so many men have probably gone there but you get the point.

The Star Trek app turns your iPad into a PADD (Personal Access Display Device) and puts the LCARS OS right in your lap, as well as providing you with a wealth of Trek goodness thanks to the (still growing) Star Trek database. That mean character bios, alien info, ship details, episode guides and more.

But it's the LCARS platform that will have most Star Trek fans excited, especially as the UI is even incorporated into real-world programs such as Twitter and Facebook - you can read the latest news from the Star Trek Facebook page and Star Trek Twitter feed all within the app.

"We came up with this proposal because, as Star Trek fans, with the launch of the iPad, technology finally hit the point where we could simulate the PADD device," said Eric Shapiro of ArcTouch who developed the app.

"Then the question was: how do we transport people today into that future universe, and that’s where the conversation with CBS began."

Shaprio managed to get the approval of Michael Okuda, the official designer of the LCARS computers displays used in TNG, DS9 and Voyager - so if it's top level clearance you're after, this is it.

The Star Trek PADD app is in the App Store now, and costs £2.99.