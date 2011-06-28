  Dodgy Android USB radio complete with Golge branding

Those keen to fight the Android corner can decorate their desks with this green Android robot radio from Hong Kong based Marvel-Digital.

While it might be a bit of copyright infringing dodginess, we actually quite like the quirky approach to desktop radio. Using the robot's head, you can tune into stations and turn the volume up and down.

The 'bot also supports Mp3 playback and will read tracks straight off a MicroSD card stuck in his back. An 800 mAh battery gets you 4-5 hours of playback and there is even a 2GB memory card thrown in for good measure.

The Android uses a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity, so expect anything with a similar line out to also be able to push audio through its speakers.

