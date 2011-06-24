  LulzSec gets political with Arizona police hack

In recent times we've seen technology blogs inundated with stories of the latest hack from LulzSec. Only earlier this week there was news that the outfit had potentially lost its leader dominated headlines.

It looks like it didn't. The hacking outfit is back with what is possibly its most political and in-depth attack yet. Rather than what appeared to be a random shut down of websites just for the "Lulz", the group has now posted a list of hundreds of emails, addresses and personal details of Arizona's law enforcement. The leak has been entitled "Chinga La Migra" or "F**k the Border Patrol".

Why exactly? Well to quote the group's release: "In an effort not just to reveal their racist and corrupt nature but to purposefully sabotage their efforts to terrorise communities fighting an unjust 'war on drugs'."

The hack has been confirmed by Arizona police as having taken place. A post on the group's Twitter feed proudly proclaiming, "Arizona clowns confirm documents are authentic".

This could be the beginning of a increasingly politically motivated LulzSec, which unlike previous attacks on videogames companies, has begun to target much more high profile establishments.

It also looks like LulzSec has plenty more planned, with the text at the top of this release stating: "Every week we plan on releasing more classified documents and embarrassing personal details of military and law enforcement."

Earlier this week LulzSec's 19-year-old Ryan Cleary was arrested in his Essex home, his mother unaware of the hacking he was carrying out.

The group has since denied that he is a major player in its cyber attacks. "Seems the glorious leader of LulzSec got arrested, it's all over now... wait... we're all still here! Which poor bastard did they take down?", it said via its Twitter account.

LulzSec still exciting or not really Lulz anymore?