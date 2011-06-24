  Card.io takes on NFC for mobile payments

Mobile payment systems seem to be all the rage at the moment, with the NFC revolution kicking up a gear and services such as Google Wallet going live - but what if you haven't got an NFC equipped handset and have no intention of upgrading in the near future?

How can you make mobile payments on the go without having to laboriously enter your card details every time you want to make a purchase?

Step forward Card.io and its new credit card scanning tech, which uses the camera on your mobile device to scan and process your credit card.

Unlike business card reading apps that are already on the market, Card.io uses a completely automated process and there's no human involvement at all. Its makers, two former AdMob employees, Mike Mettler and Josh Bleecher state that in its current state (it's only 6 months old) that the "vast majority" of scans should be completely accurate.

Card.io is being offered up as an SDK for app developers keen to get a new payment process into their apps. It's not a complete solution, it does its part and the apps can continue to process the payment as the developer sees fit. Card.io is secure as well, with 128 bit-SSL and no scans are ever stored.

Rather than being a point of sale tech, as per NFC, Card.io is designed with e-retailers in mind.

iOS developers can apply for the private beta of Card.io now.