Pottermore officially announced by JK Rowling (video)

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat as creator JK Rowling has officially announced Pottermore - the online portal which will combine the stories of Harry and the gang, additional material, and a social media experience.

"I'm thrilled to say that I'm now in a position to give you something unique," said the Potter author. "An online reading experience unlike any other."

Hinting at the social networking aspects Rowling said: "It's the same story with a few crucial additions, the most important one is you."

Although there is no word on any new Potter stories or spin-offs, Rowling did admit that she's got "additional information" that she's "been hoarding for years about the world of Harry Potter" - so expect plenty more background tales and information on your favourite characters.

For the first time ever, the Harry Potter books will be available in eBook format from Pottermore, as well as audio book versions too. There will also be newly-commissioned illustrations and interactive "Moments" from the stories and fun little features such as taking a walk down Diagon Alley, getting sorted into a house (bad luck if you get Hufflepuff), casting spells and mixing potions.

Pottermore goes live in October, but Rowling mysteriously invites you to "follow the owl" to get in on the action early. The site also says: "Come back on 31st July to find out how you can get the chance to enter Pottermore early."

So wands at the ready.

Hogwarts or hogwash? Let us know what you think of Pottermore using the comments below.