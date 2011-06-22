Pogoplug software takes your PC to the cloud

Cloud Engines has announced the arrival of its free Pogoplug software that turns any PC or Mac into a personal cloud, accessible (as long as it's turned on) anywhere you've got a web connection.

If you're not familiar with Cloud Engines, it is US based company that has a couple of devices on the market that mix the cloud and physical hardware. With the Pogoplug, or Pogoplug Pro, you can plug in up to four hard-drives via USB and then access this data via the web. You can also upload data to your storage solution via the web, and even access it via the free Android and iOS apps.

The new software simply eradicates the need for the Pogoplug device, instead using your computer's HDD as the server, with all your data still available and in the cloud.

You can even choose to have your Pogoplug selected folders show as a separate device on your network, all linked to one account.

The software includes a jukebox option for streaming of your music collection, a cinema app for your video files and a gallery for all your pics.

Plus, if you pay $29 to upgrade you can stream outside of your home network, using the web to stream to your friends' PCs or even your iPhone or Android device using the free apps.

And, because the data is stored on your HDD, and not on a Pogoplug cloud server, there's no data limit.

"Our software-only product is a very natural expansion of the Pogoplug streaming service that started with our hardware," said Daniel Putterman, CEO of Cloud Engines Inc.

"By offering solutions that can stream files from your PC, Mac, or external hard drives, we are creating a single access point for anyone who wants to be able to watch their movies, show off their pictures, and listen to their entire music library no matter where they are and no matter where those files are stored."

The software is available to download now, from free.pogoplug.com. Pocket-lint has been testing it out for the last few and it all works seamlessly.