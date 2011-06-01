  PowerDVD for Android brings anytime, anywhere multimedia solution

Some exciting news for Android users has just come in from Computex 2011 in the form of PowerDVD for Android, an app that allows you to share and play videos, photos and audio files.



The app is currently available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and thanks to DLNA compatibility will allow users to push media to anywhere in the home. It'll also support HD video and MKV format.



Alice H. Chang, CEO of CyberLink, said: "With the unveil of PowerDVD for Android, we once again realize our vision of ubiquitous media experience, helping users to enjoy the wired and wireless interoperable network made up of consumer electronics, PCs and portable devices in the home and on the road."



The feature list for the PowerDVD app is pretty extensive as it allows for live video recording and photo shooting directly integrated into your camera roll. And it also extends multimedia entertainment from PCs to Android portable devices by enabling 3D playback and real-time 2D-to-3D conversion for photo and video devices.



There's also DTCP-IP protected content playback (allows for media to be shared within home network by way of encryption) allowing content to be shared securely between devices.



PowerDVD for Android looks to be a nice little solution and will be a welcome addition to media-hungry Android smartphone/tablet users.