  Green Lantern augmented reality app interacts with movie posters

Warner Bros have announced a clever augmented reality app which will see an interactive national poster campaign, newspaper articles and even magazine cover wraps.

Those who download the app, which is available both on Android and iOS, will find that they can use it to unlock audio samples, as well as visual animations and features locked in Green Lantern images.

The augmented reality technology used in the app is powered by Zappar, which creates 'hot spots' in posters that can then be tapped on. Odeon has cleverly incorporated a pre booking link into the posters which allows you to buy tickets for the film on its release.

Zappar is calling itself a "mobile media channel" and plans plenty more similar applications in the future. As of yet the poster campaign hasn't hit the streets, so we can't test things out quite yet but expect to see Green Lantern pictures appear on the 6th June. If you are really desperate to give the app a go then pick up an Odeon magazine, copy of the Mirror Newspaper or Shortlist, all of which have compatible adverts.

Green Lantern is out in cinemas on Friday 17th June.

UPDATE: For those who wan't to test out the app, Pocket-lint has just learned that you will now find the posters in some bus shelters, in the Odeon magazine, Shortlist and at the Green Lantern UK Facebook page.

Hitting the cinemas on day one? Or is Green Lantern a no go?