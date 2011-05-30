Hackers post 'Tupac lives' story on major news website

Social media sites have been buzzing this morning after hackers posted a story on PBS NewsHour which alleged that rapper Tupac was alive and well in New Zealand.

The story survived about an hour on the PBS site before it was removed by IT workers. The group of hackers, known as LulzSec managed to concoct a seriously worthy news article, enough to trick many into thinking it was real.

But that wasn't before the article managed over 3000 likes on Facebook before it got taken down. The not so funny side of the hack was LulzSec's decision to release the login details of the majority of PBS's admins and users, a major problem for the news service.

"Prominent rapper Tupac has been found alive and well in a small resort in New Zealand, locals report. The small town - unnamed due to security risks - allegedly housed Tupac and Biggie Smalls (another rapper) for several years. One local, David File, recently passed away, leaving evidence and reports of Tupac's visit in a diary, which he requested be shipped to his family in the United States," read the fake story.

Also included in the hack were this pair of deface pages, one of which boasts the phrase "all your base are belong to Lulzsec".

The hack is being touted as a response to PBS's WikiSecrets documentary and the way in which Bradley Manning was portrayed.

A post on Sophos's naked security blog says the attack was carried out using freely available software and is extremely similar to the hackers attack on Sonymusic.co.jp.

