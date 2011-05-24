  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Opera provides Safari alternative for iPad and iPhone users

|
  Opera provides Safari alternative for iPad and iPhone users
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Back in March Opera release Opera Mini 6 for J2ME, Android, BlackBerry and Symbian and now its iOS' turn to get in on the fun - with the iPad and iPhone version of Opera Mini 6 landing.

“I would compare it to walking onto the stage and hearing the roar of the crowd,” said Opera’s, CEO Lars Boilesen, when describing the feeling of letting the Opera Mini 6 browser out on stage in the App Store.

“We have put in a lot of rehearsal and clever thought behind the new experience. The Opera Mini browser has always kicked up the tempo when downloading pages; now the browsing flows along to a smooth, easy beat.”

Indeed.

So what exactly are fanboys getting if they download the app? Well, auto adapting for your iDevice's display for a start with optimised pages for iPhone 4s and iPads.

You'll also get faster smoother panning and zooming, share buttons for My Opera, Facebook or Twitter and "jazzed-up" skin and revamped Opera menus.

And if your confused, the difference between Opera Mini and Opera Mobile is that Mini reduces pages down to around a tenth of their size, saving you on data and making surfing quicker, and Opera Mobile is the whole shebang, complete with HTML 5 bells and whistles.

Opera Mini 6 for iOS is free, and is in the App Store now.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments