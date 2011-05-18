Bill Gates pushed Microsoft to buy Skype
Bill Gates seems to be still pushing the right buttons at Microsoft, after it’s emerged that the former CEO of Microsoft was the main advocate of the company’s takeover of Skype.
"I was a strong proponent at the board level for the deal being done," Mr Gates, Microsoft's chairman, told the BBC's Hardtalk programme. "I think it's a great, great deal for Skype. I think it's a great deal for Microsoft," he added.
The $8.5 billion deal shocked many in the industry as they failed to understand what Microsoft could want with the Voice over IP company that lets you make free calls around the world.
Gates however has plenty of ideas, telling the Beeb:
"It'll be fascinating to see how the brilliant ideas out of Microsoft research, coming together with Skype, what they can make of that."
One theory is that Microsoft has bought Skype to integrate into its Xbox 360 live services, allowing people to make better use of the Skype service from their living rooms.
What do you think Microsoft should use Skype for? Let us know in the comments below.
