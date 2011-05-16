  Web-connected lightbulbs light up the future

You may have read on Pocket-lint last week that Google wants to power your whole house, and everything in it, with its Project Tungsten, aka Android @ Home.

And that reality could be a step closer as NXP Semiconductors has announced some web-connected smart lightbulbs, going by the name GreenChip, that it will be showing off at Lightfair International in Philadelphia.

Available in two versions - GreenChip iCFL for compact fluorescents and GreenChip iSSL for LEDs - the smart lighting uses a 2.4-GHz IEEE 802.15.4 standard-compatible wireless microcontroller with a Tx/Rx current below 17mA and a low-power, IP-based wireless connectivity enabled by JenNet-IP network layer software to let you control your home lighting from any connected device, whether that's a laptop in your living room or a smartphone on the other side of the world.

"The GreenChip smart lighting solution signals a fundamental shift in the way we interact with lights - at home, in the office, even outdoors," said John Croteau, senior vice president and general manager, power lighting solutions and high performance RF, NXP Semiconductors.

"By bringing together wireless IP connectivity with our energy-efficient lighting and power conversion technologies in a compact, low-cost solution, we are transforming the way we design, control and manage lights."

A NXP spokesperson also indicated to Pocket-lint that Google's announcement last week has created quite a buzz in the home automation arena.

"Google Android @ Home validates the market trend toward home automation and control, and is fully consistent with our vision," he said.

"And at Lightfair this week, NXP will be showing, along with industry leaders TCP and GreenWave Reality, a fully functioning, end-consumer ready, smart lighting network - based on NXP GreenChip Smart Lighting technology and operating with iOS and Android-enabled phones and devices."

If you fancy taking a look for yourself, Lightfair International runs from 17 May to 19 May and takes place at The Pennsylvania Convention Center.