  Fring flings in the world's first mobile group video calls

Fring, the IM client that’s on Android and iOS has announced "the world's first mobile group video calls" feature, following a private beta testing period.

Fring’s Group Video calling lets four friends video call each other simultaneously, making it a mobile video calling party of sorts - just look at the fun you can have courtesy of the not-cheesy-at-all promo video.

Those opting to make a four-way call will see their screen cut into quarters with videos in each section.

Fring also lets you make free two-way video calls, voice calls and chat with friends, and is happy to work cross platform on Android and iPhone/iPod touch, as well as selected Nokia smartphones.

"Fring leap-frogs sluggish, expensive PC group video calling solutions by giving users the world’s first mobile Group Video service, free," said Avi Shechter, co-founder and CEO of Fring.

"There is no reason why users need to run home to their PC in order to have a ‘spontaneous’ video call with their friends and family. Users love seeing all their friends at the same time, on one screen, but want to be able to do it, when and where they want.

"Just as Fring was the first to liberate video calls from the PC back in 2009, we are the first to give users the ability to see all their friends on their phone at the same time, anywhere. This video call revolution lets fringsters be free to get together, wherever."

It's a free app and it's available now in both the Android App Store and the Apple Marketplace. Or something like that.

