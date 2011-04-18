.xxx domains go live, Internet gets red light district

Following the internet governing body’s move to allow .xxx web domains the same rights as .com, .net, .co.uk and other TLDs, the first triple-x websites have started appearing on the web, creating the web’s very first red light district.

Sex.xxx, porn.xxx and xxx.xxx are all now working (and we looked purely in the interest of research, you understand). However, they're only showing holding pages at present, even though the urls do work.

The idea of the introduction of .xxx is to allow the more seedy parts of the web to be placed in a set area, one that can be easily controlled and managed by search engines and users. And, it should provide the benefit of allowing search engines and parents to more effectively control access to content on those sites, as they will all have the same url ending.

However, the big question will be whether or not popular porn sites will move away from their current url to the new domain.

“ICANN’s decision to give .xxx final approval is a landmark moment for the Internet. For the first time there will be a clearly defined web address for adult entertainment, out of the reach of minors and as free as possible from fraud or malicious computer viruses,” said Stuart Lawley, CEO of ICM Registry, the company behind .xxx. “We believe consumers will be more prepared to make purchases on .xxx sites, safe in the knowledge their payments will be secure.”

According to ICM Registry, “tens of thousands of adult entertainment website owners recognise the business benefits of .xxx and have already applied to pre-reserve over 200,000 .xxx domains.”

That red light district looks to be just around the corner.